Aashay Mishra and Shivika Pathak have been roped in to play the character of Satvik Bhosle and Jeevika Rane in the new show ‘Agnisakshi Ek Samjhauta’.

The actors briefed about their roles and revealed the concept of this fictional drama.

Ttalking about his role, ‘Shubh Laabh’ actor Aashay says he is playing a family person, who is a businessman by profession.

“Satvik’s character is an extremely intriguing one as there are several shades to it. Our show ‘Agnisakshi’ is all about a marital bond between Satvik and Jeevika and how their relationship blossoms over a period, balancing the unevenness between them is something worth watching for our audience,” he said.

The story revolves around Satvik and Jeevika and what happens when Satvik decides to give divorce to Jeevika just after their wedding.

On the other hand, Shivika, who is making her TV debut with the show, said that she is excited about her first show and playing the role of a simple married girl.

“Jeevika is a very simple family-oriented girl, full of life who believes in the institution of marriage and desires to have a happy one.”

She shared further that the show depicts an interesting story and how two people fell in love gradually after taking a decision of separation initially.

“The show follows a unique love story of Satvik and Jeevika which begins after a life-altering decision of divorce. I hope the audiences connect and become a part of this splendid journey and shower their love always,” she added.

‘Agnisakshi Ek Samjhauta’ will be starting from January 23 on Colors.

20230119-143005