ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Aashey Mishra, Shivika Pathak to be seen in ‘Agnisakshi … Ek Samjhauta’

NewsWire
0
0

Aashey Mishra and Shivika Pathak have been roped in to play the characters Satvik Bhosle and Jeevika Rane in the upcoming show “Agnisakshi … Ek Samjhauta”.

The story revolves around Satvik and Jeevika and what happens when the man ‘divorces’ his wife almost immediately after their wedding.

“Shubh Laabh” actor Aashey, talking about his role, says he is playing a family person, who is a businessman by profession.

“I am essaying the character Satvik Bhosle who has a prismatic personality, a wizard in the line of business, and an absolute family man. I am looking forward to this new journey and hope the viewers embrace me in this role.”

On the other hand, Shivika, who is making her TV debut with the show, says she always believes that whatever is written in destiny happens and this is the reason that she got this opportunity.

“I am a strong believer in destiny, and that being the core aspect of my debut show makes me feel blessed. Essaying the role of Jeevika is a dream debut for me.”

About her role, she adds that her on-screen personality is full of fun and life. She always knows how to be happy.

“She is chirpy, full of life, and has faith in the old-fashioned notions of love. The show has an intriguing storyline and I’m confident the viewers will be hooked,” the actress addss.

“Agnisakshi … Ek Samjhauta” will be airing soon on Colors.

20221124-190003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Khushi Shah to play lead role in first-ever Gujarati historical period...

    Ken Karunaas practising carrom for over a year for ‘Rajan Vagaira’

    ‘The Smurfs’ musical movie to debut in 2024

    I implore you to make some space in your hearts for...