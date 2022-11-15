ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Aashiqana 2’ director Gul Khan talks about unleashing new villain in show

Gul Khan, the director of the streaming show ‘Aashiqana 2’, is of the opinion that the bigger the villain, the better chance a story stands to engage the audience with its narrative.

The show sees a new unconventional antagonist in the form of a virus in its second season and the challenges for the lead characters of Yash and Chikki seem to be expanding manifold courtesy the new antagonist.

Elaborating on the same, Khan said “I believe that crafting a villain for a story is as important as creating your hero. A hero is only as big as the villain he conquers. In Aashiqana Season 2, we wanted to explore an invisible threat and the powers that are wielding it for their gains.”

That means the lead characters are set to face a new battle which will test their strength and their bond, “It will see Yash and Chikki fight a new battle which challenges them mentally and physically and will put to the test their love towards each other. Deciding on bio-warfare as the new threat felt like bringing a generational shift in the league of villains we have seen so far,” she added.

The second season of Aashiqana will also see television actor Karanvir Bohra, who takes on an all-new avatar in the series that will become a new obstacle in Yash and Chikki’s life.

‘Aashiqana 2’ is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

20221115-122203

    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

