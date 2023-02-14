The streaming series ‘Aashiqana’ is set to return with its third season and its trailer has amped up the curiosity. While crime and treachery fuelled the sizzling chemistry of Yash and Chikki, love kept them united even when they were apart. The trailer promises the new season to be bigger as audiences will witness the return of Karma, and how it affects the lives of the show leads – Yash and Chikki.

The trailer, which is a minute and a half in length, has generous amounts of love and thrill as a gang of assassins are on the loose in their pursuit of exacting revenge.

Zayn Ibad Khan and Khushi Dubey return along with talented actors like Inderjeet Modi, Anurag Vyas, Raghav Tiwari and Geeta Tyagi amongst others.

Talking about ‘Aashiqana 3’, Zayn Ibad Khan said, “Aashiqana has been quite an adventurous journey. As Yash, I was challenged physically as well as mentally, you know, fighting psychopaths and criminals while his love life is getting entangled in all that drama.”

For the female lead, Khushi Dubey, her character of Chikki is an inspiration as she mentioned, “We have seen her fight off criminals in sari, took on orthodoxism/non conformists head-on and stood her ground no matter what. In this new chapter, we will see Chikki at cross roads with Yash and yet solve the next looming danger with the best partner she could ever have. But that’s not it, there may be more than a dangerous criminal that comes in between Yash and Chikki’s relationship, the audiences will only have to wait and find out”.

Directed by Gul Khan and produced by Gen K Studios, ‘Aashiqana’ season 3 will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from February 27.

