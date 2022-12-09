President of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), Dipanka Nath has resigned from the post “purely on personal grounds”.

During an executive committee meeting of the student body held at the Gauhati University on Thursday, Nath resigned as president as well as from the primary membership of the organisation.

AASU vice-president Utpal Sharma has been handed over the charge of the president.

Dismissing rumours that he might join a political party following his resignation, Nath said: “I have resigned from AASU purely on personal grounds. I will not think about joining any political party in the next six months.

“However, I may take a decision regarding this after six months of asking my gut and depending on the political situation of the state.”

In November 2020, Nath was re-elected as the AASU president.

20221209-110002