AASU threatens mass protests if Modi comes for Khelo India

Guwahati, Dec 29 (IANS) The All Assam Students Union (AASU), which is spearheading the protests against the new citizenship law, on Sunday warned of mass protests if Prime Minister Narendra Modi came here on January 10 to declare open the ‘Khelo India’ Games in the state capital.

AASU President Dipanka Kumar Nath told the media that their organisation was keeping a watch on both Khelo India games as also the January 5 T20 international match between India and Sri Lanka, but refused to elaborate despite persistent queries.

The Prime Minister is likely come for the Khelo India inauguration, his first visit to the eastern state which has seen volatile protests after the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was passed by parliament.

“If the Prime Minister comes, there will be massive protests,” said Nath, saying the details of the agitation would be shared once Modi’s trip was confirmed.

