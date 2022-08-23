ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Aayush Sharma announces his third film, to hit theaters in 2023

Bollywood actor and superstar Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma has announced his third film on social media and shared that it will release next year.

Aayush took to Instagram, where he shared a still from the film, without divulging much about the film.

Alongside the picture, he wrote: “Iss film mai guitar bhi bajega aur rubber band bhi… aur agar main saari details Abhi bata doonga toh Mazza bhi kirkara ho jayegaa Bas yeh bolna tha, milenge 2023 mai.”

In the image, Aayush is holding a rubber band from his mouth and looks dapper in a suit.

Aayush made his film debut with Salman’s production ‘Loveyatri’ in 2018. His last release was ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ in 2021, where he featured opposite Salman.

