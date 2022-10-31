ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Aayush Sharma finds Sushrii Shreya Mishraa a perfect choice for his movie

Former Femina Miss India United Continents Sushrii Shreya Mishraa is going to play the female lead opposite Aayush Sharma in the movie ‘AS04’.

The actress has done certain small roles in her previous projects including ‘Zero’ starring Abhay Deol and also in romantic drama film ‘Malaal’. She is going to play a lead character for the first time in this movie.

While praising her and the reason to portray Sushrii as female lead in the film, Aayush said: “We were looking for a new name for ‘AS04’, who is not only a fresh face but also someone who can grab your attention with her personality.”

According to him, she is perfect for the character because she is a national level swimmer, horse rider and is trained in mixed martial arts.

“Sushrii perfectly fits the bill, with not only her looks as well as her acting skills and action abilities. We have already shot a few portions and we are thrilled to have her on board.”

Produced by K.K. Radhamohan, under the banner of Srisathyasai Arts, AS04 is directed by Katyayan Shivpuri. The film is slated for release in 2023.

