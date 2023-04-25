ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Aayush Sharma hits back at trolls who ridicule wife Arpita over her looks

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Aayush Sharma, who recently hosted the Eid party at his Khar residence along with his wife Arpita Khan, has hit back at trolls who constantly ridicule Arpita on her looks every time her new pictures come on the internet.

The actor was recently speaking at Tedx Talks platform and defended his wife as he said, “My wife, she is constantly trolled for being overweight, she is a constant target and being a celebrity she should not be fat or she should dress a certain way and she is dark in colour. Every time a picture comes live, people remind her that she is dark in colour.”

He further mentioned that the world has largely forgotten that beauty is intrinsic. He shared, “You should come to terms that beauty is no longer internal, nobody wants to know you as a human being, people want to see you beautiful externally…but I am proud of my wife because she is comfortable in her own skin.”

“She is proud of who she is and behind closed doors, she tells me I am not a celebrity, I have done nothing and I am never gonna in front of the camera, so I am gonna be who I am and I am gonna live my life as I want to,” he concluded.

20230425-145003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Manoj Pahwa: “My relatives thought someone did witchcraft because I wanted...

    Varun Tej’s ‘Ghani’ likely to get postponed

    ’83’ is not a film, but an emotion, say Deepika Padukone

    IANS Obituary: India’s Melody Queen, a beacon of inspiration, attains immortality