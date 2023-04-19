ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Aayush Sharma’s upcoming action entertainer’s title revealed with motion poster

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood actor Aayush Sharma’s upcoming masala action entertainer has been titled ‘Ruslaan’, which was earlier tentatively called ‘AS04’.

The makers shared a motion poster for the film now titled ‘Ruslaan’.

Currently in post-production, the film has wrapped its shoot. After revealing the first glimpse in the film with a short teaser earlier last year on Aayush Sharma’s birthday, the actor has now revealed the name of the film.

Before unveiling the motion poster, Aayush took to his social media last night to share a video hinting at the big reveal of the title.

The motion poster unfolds the suave and svelte look of Aayush Sharma in and as ‘Ruslaan’, along with drawing attention to the two most important aspects of his character’s life – guitar and guns.

Produced by K.K. Radhamohan, under the banner of Srisathyasai Arts, Ruslaan stars Aayush Sharma as the lead, co-starring debutante Sushrii Mishraa, along with Jagapathi Babu and Vidya Malavade.

Directed by Katyayan Shivpuri, the film is slated for release in 2023.

20230419-143402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hrishikesh Pandey joins the cast of ‘Dharm Yoddha Garud’

    Anu Agarwal remembers Sawan Kumar Tak from ‘Khal Naaika’ days

    Arshi Khan: Was not serious about my career before ‘Bigg Boss’

    Poonam Dhillon recalls giving jewellery to Padmini Kolhapure who eloped to...