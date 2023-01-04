Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers is looking forward to his commentary debut during the inaugural SA20 starting from January 10. De Villiers headlines a stellar team of commentators and presenters who will call the exciting action of South Africa’s anticipated new league.

Known as ‘Mr 360’ during his playing days where he enthralled the fans, de Villiers will bring all the flair and innovation to the commentary booth.

“I am a cricket fan at heart and I can’t wait to be behind the mic to watch the brilliant performances from the world’s best cricketers during the SA20. I am looking forward to joining some of my past teammates and cricketing legends for this exciting opportunity,” De Villiers said in an official statement.

The SA20 commentary team has reunited the legendary Proteas slip cordon with de Villiers joined by his former national team teammates Mark Boucher, Ashwell Prince, Shaun Pollock, Herschelle Gibbs, Chris Morris and Vernon Philander.

Experienced commentator Mark Nicholas will hold it all together with former England internationals Kevin Pietersen and Darren Gough also joining the team. Pietersen, born in South Africa, is looking forward to returning home for the inaugural competition.

“I’m excited to be part of the SuperSport team for the SA20 league. Especially as Someone who was born in KZN and also someone who has played cricket in Durban in my early part of my career. I’m very proud to be part of the inaugural SA20 league and love the country. I am really looking forward to contributing towards this event with a special team.”

There is further international flavour included in the line-up with two-time former West Indies T20 World Cup-winning captain Daren Sammy joining in with South Africa’s first lady of cricket Kass Naidoo, former Pakistan captain Urooj Mumtaz, ex-Zimbabwe player Pommie Mbangwa, Mike Haysman and Zainab Abbas.

SA20 will be in a direct clash with UAE’s ILT20, also scheduled to begin from January next year. Both leagues will be operating in the time when Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL) will be on.

SA20 will be the third time South Africa would be attempting to launch a franchise T20 league in the country. In its previous attempts, the attempt to start Global League T20 failed to happen in 2017.

Its replacement, the Mzansi Super League was held in 2018 and 2019 but didn’t get the big broadcast rights, with the free-to-air South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) getting broadcast rights for a much smaller sum. The league hasn’t been played since 2020 due to Covid-19 pandemic and will now make way for the SA20.

All 33 matches will be broadcast live on SuperSport in Sub-Saharan Africa, Viacom18 in India and Sky Sports in the UK. All the six teams, Sunrisers Eastern Cape, Pretoria Capitals, Paarl Royals, MI Cape Town, Johannesburg Super Kings and Durban’s Super Giants, are owned by companies having IPL franchises.

MI Cape Town and neighbours Paarl Royals kickstart the tournament at Newlands, followed by Durban’s Super Giants hosting the Jo’burg Super Kings at Kingsmead on January 11, before Pretoria Capitals travel to Gqeberha on January 12 to face the Sunrisers Eastern Cape at St George’s Park.

Full SA20 commentators/presenters list: Mark Nicholas, Kevin Pietersen, Darren Gough (all England), Zainab Abbas, Urooj Mumtaz (both Pakistan), Chris Morris, AB de Villiers, Ashwell Prince, Herschelle Gibbs, Vernon Philander, Kass Naidoo, Shaun Pollock, Mark Boucher (all South Africa), Pommie Mbangwa (Zimbabwe), Daren Sammy (West Indies), Mike Haysman (Australia)

20230104-171008