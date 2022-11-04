ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIASPORTS

AB de Villiers poses with Rishabh Shetty, gives shoutout to ‘Kantara’

South African cricket star AB de Villiers shared a video posing with actor-filmmaker Rishabh Shetty and even gave a shoutout to his blockbuster film ‘Kantara’.

de Villiers and Rishabh both took to Instagram, where they shared a video posing together and giving a shout-out to a match and the film.

They captioned the clip: “It’s a Match! Met the real 360 today. The #Superhero is back to the roots again to #NammaBengaluru.. ?? #Kantara @royalchallengersbangalore @abdevilliers17 @vkiragandur @rishabshettyofficial @hombalefilms @sapthami_gowda @hombalegroup @chaluvegowda @karthik_krg @b_ajaneesh @actorkishore @kantarafilm”

‘Kantara’ was released in the Kannada version and Hindi version on September 30 and October 14 respectively. The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty.

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles.

