AB de Villiers posts photos of Sunday brunch with loves ones

Durban, July 26 (IANS) South African batting great AB de Villiers took to social media to share moments from a Sunday brunch with his loved ones.

“Sunday brunch with the loves of my life,” de Villiers wrote in an Instagram post with photos of him enjoying a meal with his wife and child.

de Villiers recently turned the clock in stunning style as his half-century powered Eagles to the gold medal in the 3TC Solidarity Cup in Centurion.

Aiden Markram (70 off 33 balls) and de Villiers (61 off 24 balls) slammed respective half-centuries as Eagles (160/4 in 12 overs) got the better of Kites (138/3) and Kingfishers (113/5) by a comfortable margin.

de Villiers admitted that he felt a bit ‘scratchy’ early on but soon found the rhythm that saw him hit the ball to all corners of the SuperSport Park.

“I was surprised a few came out of the middle of the bat. I had a few nets leading up to this game, so I wasn’t completely cold,” de Villiers was quoted as saying by iol.co.za.

“It was scratchy early on, but once I got started it was like riding that bicycle that I missed so badly.

“Honestly, it was just great to be out there. Now that I’ve started I am definitely going to keep in the mix of practising and try to get that form at the top level of what I can be,” he added.

