ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Ab main solo raha nahi,’ says Sidharth Malhotra as paps ask to pose solo

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra had the best response to paparazzi, who asked him to pose solo for the camera.

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani took to Instagram and shared a video of the ‘Shershaah’ actor, who gave a witty reply on being asked to pose solo for the cameras.

When the photographers asked him to pose solo, he said: “Ab main solo raha nahi (I am not solo anymore).”

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer last month. On the work front, Sidharth will now be seen in his debut web series, ‘Indian Police Force’, which also stars Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi. He also has film ‘Yodha’ coming up.

20230301-111003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘The Kashmir Files’, ‘Campus Diaries’ top IMDb Top 10 films, web...

    Tahir visits Golden Temple after ‘incredible start to the year’

    Nithya Menen’s ‘Skylab’ finally set to land on earth!

    Variety’s Hitmakers Brunch unites music industry to celebrate soundtrack of 2021