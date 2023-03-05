INDIALIFESTYLE

Abandoned newborn in plastic bag falls out of garbage bin, is run over by vehicles in B’luru

NewsWire
0
0

A shocking incident of a newborn wrapped in a plastic bag being run over by several vehicles came to light in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The incident took place in Pampa Layout of Amruthahalli locality of Bengaluru. According to police, the baby, aged four to five months, was wrapped in a plastic cover and thrown into a BBMP garbage truck.

The bag containing the baby fell down from the truck and the vehicles plying on the road ran over it.

The police said that since the body was disfigured, they have not been able to determine whether it is a boy or a girl. It is suspected that the culprits abandoned the baby to conceal the birth.

Some people, who noticed the cover with the dead body inside, informed the police.

More details are awaited.

20230305-124202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NIA team in Udhampur to take over probe in twin blasts...

    Pak tries to infiltrate terrorists across LoC in garb of ceasefire

    Amazon hikes price of music streaming service for Prime members

    Ashish Dixit to star in ‘Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon...