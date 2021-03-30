Swiss automation and technology company ABB has announced a collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to create a cloud-based EV fleet management platform for the real-time fleet management of EVs.

According to the companies, the platform will optimise the efficient use of EVs and speed up the electrification of transport fleets, helping operators worldwide maintain 100 per cent business continuity as they transition to fully electric.

“This new solution will revolutionise the world of electric mobility, integrating EV hardware and software into one ecosystem to provide a seamless user experience,” said Frank Muehlon, President of ABB’s eMobility Division.

The new platform, planned for roll out in the second half of 2021, will offer a tailored user experience in a single-view platform.

From the EV charge point to the fleet data dashboard, it will make EV fleet management more efficient and maximise reliability.

“This collaboration between AWS and ABB will combine our companies’ deep expertise in the automotive, logistics and electrification spaces with leadership in the cloud to deliver a hardware-agnostic, intelligent electric fleet management solution,” said Jon Allen, Director, Professional Services, Automotive at AWS.

At present, 23 per cent of global, energy-related greenhouse gas emissions are caused by the transport sector.

Electrification of traffic can substantially reduce CO2 levels and large fleets can play a crucial role with nearly 400,000 electric delivery vans and trucks on the roads globally.

