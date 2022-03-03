ABB India rolls out gender-neutral policy on parental leave

In a reflection of the changing times, leading tech player ABB India has announced a gender-neutral and inclusive parental programme. The policy recognises the importance of both parents to be present with their newborns or a new adoptive child under three years of age.

The inclusive approach extends similar benefits to LGBTQ couples and co-habiting partners, adoptive, and surrogacy commissioning parents.

Under this programme, each employee who is the secondary caregiver will be entitled to take four weeks of parental leave while the primary caregiver is eligible to take 26 weeks, as per the country’s maternity law.

Sanjeev Sharma, Country Head and Managing Director, ABB India said: “At ABB, we are committed to creating a diverse and equitable workplace where our employees feel valued and cared for. This gender-neutral and inclusive approach, we truly hope, will provide our people the much-needed time to be fully invested in their families and be present for important milestones. We believe the focus on such gender-neutral programmes will cascade across various sectors to build more inclusive workplaces, as the Indian industry strides into the next level of sustainable growth.”

The parental leave programme in India, forms part of ABB’s “Global Diversity & Inclusion Strategy 2030”, and is in line with the company’s global parental programme introduced last year.

This programme aims to offer much-needed support to families so as to help them bond with their children and balance their personal and professional responsibilities, a company statement observed.

