Abbas Ansari’s life under threat in Kasganj jail, claims his younger brother

NewsWire
Uttar Pradesh MLA Abbas Ansari’s younger brother Umar Ansari has written a letter to state government claiming that the life of his brother is in danger in Kasganj Jail.

Abbas Ansari, the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) MLA from Mau and son of jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, is currently lodged in Kasganj jail in connection with a money laundering case.

In his letter, Ansari’s brother alleged that his brother’s life is in danger from Kuntu Singh, who is also lodged in Kasganj jail.

He has requested the government to transfer his brother from Kasganj jail to any other prison.

He alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched to get Abbas Ansari killed with the help of Kuntu Singh inside the Kasganj Jail.

Kuntu Singh was said to be the mastermind in Lucknow’s famous Ajit Singh murder case. Apart from that, his name also figured in the murder of former BSP MLA Sipu Singh in 2013.

Ansari was previously lodged in Chitrakoot jail but was transferred to Kasganj jail last week after the arrest of his wife, Nikhat Bano, for “illegally meeting” her husband in jail.

