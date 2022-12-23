ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Abbas-Mustan sign ‘Indian Idol 13’ contestant for their next film

NewsWire
0
0

‘Baazigar’ director Mustan Alibhai Burmawalla has signed ‘Indian Idol 13’ contestant Rishi Singh for his next film as a singer and actor.

After listening to his performance on the track ‘Pehli Nazar Mein Kaisa Jaadu Kar Diya’ from the 2008 film ‘Race’, Mustan not only appreciated him but also offered him to sing and act in his film. He is coming along with his brother and director Abbas Alibhai Burmawalla as a celebrity guest.

He said: “Aaj ye gana sunkar mujhe kafi acha laga (I am very happy to hear this song today). We (Abbas – Mustan) want to sign you up for a film not only as a singer but also as an actor. Right now, we won’t commit on the number of songs as it is situational, but we want you to be a part of one of our films.”

Ace singer and judge Himesh Reshammiya also added while praising the contestant: “What a historic performance! This moment deserves to be recreated as both Abbas and Mustan ji are on stage.”

The Top ten contestants that impressed the judges and guests through their performance and singing style are Rishi Singh from Ayodhya, Senjuti Das, Debosmita Roy, Sonakshi Kar, Bidipta Chakraborty from Kolkata, Shivam Singh, Kavya Limaye from Gujarat, Chirag Kotwal from Jammu, Navdeep Wadali from Amritsar, and Vineet Singh from Lucknow.

Judged by Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya, ‘Indian Idol 13’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

20221223-110004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi HC quashes plea against films on Sushant

    Sunny Leone asks fans what they like to eat!

    Varun Dhawan on Karan Johar: “He only hangs out with young...

    Kashmir’s first multiplex inaugurated, brings back cinema after three decades