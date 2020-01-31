Abbas to address UNSC on US Mideast peace plan

Ramallah, Feb 6 (IANS) Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will address the UN Security Council (UNSC) next week over the US President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan, better known as the Deal of the Century, an official announced here.

On Wednesday, Riyad Mansour, Permanent Representative of Palestine in the UN, told the official Voice of Palestine radio that Abbas will arrive in New York on February 10 and address the UNSC the next day, reports Xinhua news agency.

Mansour revealed that Palestine will submit a draft resolution to the UNSC.

Meanwhile, Saleh Ra’fat, a member of the Palestine Liberation Organization Executive Committee, told reporters that the draft resolution includes the rejection of the US peace plan.

“In case America vetoes the draft resolution in the Security Council, Palestine will go to the UN General Assembly,” said Ra’fat.

He expected the resolution to gain overwhelming majority support of the UN General Assembly, as well as “large condemnation of all Israeli measures”.

On January 28, Trump revealed his controversial plan, also known as the “Deal of the Century”, calling for a two-state solution while recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s “undivided capital”.

He outlined the 80-page plan, which has been rejected by the Palestinians, at the White House along with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying it proposed a “realistic” two-state solution.

On February 1, Arab Foreign Ministers unanimously agreed to boycott the US plan and not to cooperate “in any way” with Washington in its implementation.

