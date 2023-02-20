ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Abdu Rozik books an entire theatre to watch SRK’s ‘Pathaan’

NewsWire
0
0

Former ‘Bigg Boss 16’ contestant and Tajikistani sensation Abdu Rozik booked an entire cinema hall in Mumbai to watch Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s action entertainer ‘Pathaan’.

A clip shared by celebrity paparazzi, Viral Bhayani on Instagram, shows Abdu all excited and dancing to ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ in the theatre. He even did the hook step from the number picturised on SRK and Deepika Padukone.

He was heard saying: “Shah Rukh Sir we want to meet you, only you. We booked the whole cinema to watch Pathaan, for dancing, masti… Bohut maza hai bro.”

Abdu is all set to make a debut in Hindi cinema with Salman Khan’s upcoming film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. He is just 19, and is a sensation on social media. He has also lent his vocal prowess for his numbers such as ‘Chota bhaijaan’ and ‘Pyaar’.

20230220-112802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Madhuri: ‘Choli ke peeche’, ‘Ek do teen’, ‘Chane ke khet’ put...

    Singer Dev Negi overwhelmed by response to ‘Kala Sha Kala’

    Rishi Kapoor’s last movie ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ to premiere on March 31

    Satish Salgare happy to be back on a TV show set