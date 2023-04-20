ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Abdu Rozik returns to hometown to celebrate Eid with family

NewsWire
0
0

Tajik singer and former ‘Bigg Boss 16’ contestant Abdu Rozik shared his plans for Eid this year and said he is going to make it special with his family in his village Ghizhdarva in Panjakent, Tajikistan. He is giving all his neighbour’s food and fruit baskets during the festival.

He also added that he will be spending his Eid vacation with Salman Khan in Dubai.

Revealing his plans for Eid this year he shared: “I am spending Eid with my parents and my two brothers and two sisters. I am in my village and also decorating my new house here. I’m so excited for all the changes in my life and everyone is so shocked also that I’ve grown.”

He added: “Eid is an important time to give back to the Almighty and appreciate everything we have. I am grateful for my health, my sponsor, my family, my friends, my fans and all the love and blessings I get. I will be back in Dubai on April 24 and I will be spending the last Eid vacation with Salman (Khan) bhai as he is coming to Dubai and I will be also watching ‘Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan’ on the last days of Eid vacation.”

“I think this is the first year where Eid feels different because I have been able to change my family’s life and make everyone happy. I have to thank my apa and ifcm team for helping me to achieve so much in one year,” he concluded.

20230420-183205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Naga Chaitanya’s touching ‘Thank You’ post makes his followers emotional

    Anu Malik, Sadhana Sargam, Amit Kumar to be special guests on...

    Actress Kasthuri praises TN CM Stalin for flood relief

    ‘Chehre’ director Rumy Jafry: Films make no sense without music