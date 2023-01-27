ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Abdu Rozik shows his love for ‘Pathaan’, joins SRK fans outside Mannat

NewsWire
0
0

Abdu Rozik, who was most recently seen on ‘Bigg Boss 16’ and is a popular Tajikstani singer, was spotted outside Shah Rukh Khan’s home in Mumbai, Mannat, showing his love for the superstar along with other fans waiting outside to meet and greet their hero.

In a picture going viral on social media, Abdu was seen standing through the sunroof of a car and wearing a placard around his neck which said: “I still haven’t made it until I meet you. I love you Shah Rukh Khan. So happy to sit here with all of your fans and wait for my turn. Only one dream left. Pathaan.”

Abdu can be heard shouting in a video showing his love for SRK, saying: “I love Shah Rukh Khan.”

After being in the news for all the wrong reasons, ‘Pathaan’ has made a grand opening, setting the record for the highest opening-day collection by a Bollywood film.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, ‘Pathaan’ also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana.

Abdu will be next seen in the Salman Khan-starrer ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’.

20230127-112005

