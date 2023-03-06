SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Abdul-Aziz Yakubu loaned to Wuhan Three Towns

Ghana striker Abdul-Aziz Yakubu has joined Wuhan Three Towns on loan, the Chinese Super League (CSL) title holders announced.

The Wuhan side did not specify Yakubu’s loan fee, which is estimated to be around one million euros, reports Xinhua news agency.

Yakubu was loaned to the Wuhan club by Portuguese top side Rio Ave FC, which he joined last summer after spells with Portuguese clubs Vizela, Estoril Praia and Vit. Guimaraes.

The 24-year-old scored nine goals and made three assists for Rio Ave in 18 appearances.

The timetable of the 2023 CSL campaign remains undecided amid speculation that it will start in mid-April.

20230306-094201

