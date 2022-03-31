SPORTSCRICKETSOUTH ASIA

Abdul Qadir posthumously inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame

NewsWire
0
0

Legendary leg-spinner Abdul Qadir on Thursday was posthumously inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame ahead of the second ODI between Pakistan and Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium.

In an international career spanning from 1977 to 1993, Qadir picked 236 wickets in 67 Tests at an average of 32.80 and 132 ODI scalps in 104 ODIs at an average of 26.16.

Former off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq, currently serving as the head coach of the men’s team, inducted Abdul Qadir into the eight-man elite Hall of fame by presenting the commemorative cap and plaque to his youngest son, leg-spinner Usman Qadir, who is part of Pakistan’s white-ball squad for the ongoing series against Australia.

“I am sure dad watching from up there will be absolutely delighted and pleased with the way his institution has recognised him today in front of his own fans and at his favourite cricket ground. Cricket was everything for him and on behalf of my family, I thank the PCB for acknowledging his services to Pakistan and the global game,” said Usman in a statement by the PCB.

Ironically, Qadir’s best Test performance came at the Gaddafi Stadium when he took nine for 56 against England in 1987. He played seven ODIs at the venue but he is most remembered for his nine-ball 16 not out against the West Indies in the 1987 World Cup that earned Pakistan a one-wicket victory and a place in the semi-finals ahead of the two-time former world champions.

“He was a cricket genius who was always happy to share his knowledge and experience. He took a lot of pride in the art he had mastered that ultimately gave a new dimension to cricket. Rest followed him and contributed in making wrist spin bowling a lethal weapon that is equally entertaining to watch and follow in all formats of the game,” added Usman, who has played 16 T20Is for Pakistan.

Qadir, widely regarded to have revived wrist-spin in the cricketing world during the 1970s and 1980s, passed away on September 6, 2019, aged 63.

“It is an honour and pride for me to formally induct Abdul Qadir into the PCB Hall of Fame on behalf of the Pakistan Cricket Board. Abdul Qadir is a hero and a star for all generations for his outstanding and marvelous contributions to this great game,” stated Mushtaq.

20220331-154603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Warner, Marsh to miss T20I series vs Sri Lanka; BBL star...

    Harbhajan congratulates Ashwin for becoming India’s third-highest wicket-taker in Tests

    West Indies assures Pakistan it plans to honour commitment

    Beaumont named Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Year ahead of Mandhana