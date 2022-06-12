SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Abdullah Abdullah returns to Kabul after 43-day personal visit to India

Abdullah Abdullah, former Chairman of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation, has returned to Kabul after a 43-day personal visit to India, the media reported.

Upon arriving at the Kabul airport, Abdullah told reporters that he travelled to India to visit his family, TOLO News reported.

“I hope all Afghans live in a just, calm and good environment in the country,” he said and called on the officials of the “caretaker government” to pay efforts in this regard.

Despite the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August last year, former President Hamid Karzai and Abdullah have remained in Kabul.

The Islamic Emirate has established a commission of “Return and Communications with Former Afghan Officials and Political Figures”.

Earlier, a spokesman for the commission said that many Afghan officials living abroad have filled out forms to return to the country.

