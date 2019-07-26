Abdullah Azam has different birth date in documents

Rampur, Aug 2 (IANS) Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan’s MLA son Abdullah Azam Khan, who was detained on Wednesday over a discrepancy in the date of birth document submitted for passport, has now been charged with forgery.

The FIR registered against him at the Civil Lines police station on the complaint of BJP leader Akash Saxena, states, “Abdullah, providing false information for getting the passport made and then misusing it, is punishable under Sections 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 121 (1) A under the Passport Act. Therefore, it is important to take legal action, recover and cancel the passport from his possession.”

Akash Saxena has claimed in his complaint that the Samajwadi Party (SP) leader has mentioned different birth dates in education certificates and the passport documents.

“Abdullah Azam Khan’s date of birth in certificates from High School, B Tech and M Tech is January , 1993. While in the passport the date of birth mentioned is September 30, 1990. The passport is used for financial gains through trade and business-related foreign tours and is also used as an identity proof in various positions,” the complaint said.

In the Members Directory published by the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha, Abdullah Azam’s date of birth is mentioned as September 30, 1990.

All efforts to contact the SP MLA, who represents the Suar constituency of Rampur district, proved futile as he did not respond to telephone calls.

Abdullah, it may be recalled, had earlier got into a controversy when in a veiled jibe at the BJP leader and actor Jaya Prada, had said, “We want both ‘Ali and Bajrang Bali,’ but not ‘Anarkali’ during the Lok Sabha campaign in April this year.

–IANS

amita/dpb