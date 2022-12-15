ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Abdu’s management issues statement on sly prank played on him in ‘Bigg Boss 16’

NewsWire
0
0

A prank played on 19-year-old Tajikistani social media sensation Abdu Rozik went too far at the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house, while celebrating co-housemate Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s birthday a few days ago.

The internet was ablaze with the trend ‘Stop Bullying Abdu Rozik’ as fans and supporters expressed their displeasure over how Abdu was treated by his fellow contestants Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer and MC Stan in one of the recent episodes after they played a prank on him.

For the uninitiated, Nimrit’s birthday was celebrated inside the house and her friends Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Abdu Rozik thought of ways to make it memorable for her. Sajid suggested that Abdu goes topless and they will scribble messages on his bare body for Nimrit.

However, Sajid and Sumbul scribbled ‘I love tatti’ (I love s**t) on his back, which he did not understand the meaning of. While Abdu was co-operative and participated in the prank with good faith, netizens were furious at how his friends slyly pranked him inside the house.

Abdu’s management has now issued the below statement in light of this episode.

Efgeny Gabov of IFCM states: “The IFCM team feel saddened and shocked that their client Abdu Rozik is being subjected to such inappropriate discriminatory behaviour in the Big Boss House. It is morally unfitting to employ manipulative tactics and play with an innocent person’s emotions for one’s own malicious benefit, especially someone who doesn’t fully comprehend the rationale behind a certain activity and take undue advantage of their simplicity and kindness.”

Abdu cannot read or write in any other language, said the statement.

“We are deeply dis-heartened with the recent incident showcased on national television. It’s a breach of Abdu’s trust and integrity to write words on his back without explaining to him the exact full meaning of it. We condemn such non-inclusive and non-compassionate behaviour and we are grateful that we enjoy the unparalleled support of the audiences and the fans. Abdu is in a foreign country and we expected a humane reception from the contestants.”

It further read: “He is trying to establish a career for himself in India and not become a target of unsolicited humor and mockery on national television. It is indeed questionable that nobody has bothered to apologize to him or give him an explanation thus far but instead everyone has chosen to participate in this bullying and public ridicule.”

“We hope that the makers of the reality show express some discerning precaution whilst publicising such morally incorrect footage and take legitimate action against those responsible for these insensitive and socially irresponsible acts.”

20221215-141001

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Taapsee, Abhishek Banerjee to appear as celebrity guests on ‘Zee Comedy...

    Rihanna declared national hero by Barbados

    Ranveer Singh wishes ‘champ’ Ajinkya Rahane for IPL 2021

    Kamal Haasan expresses shock over schoolgirl’s suicide