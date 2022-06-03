‘Jungle Cry’, a film that documents the journey of underprivileged children winning the prestigious U-14 Rugby World Cup has released on OTT.

Abhay Deol, who plays the role of the coach in the film, is in awe of the children who won the World Cup and coaches who never gave up on their training.

Commenting on the occasion of the streaming film’s release, Abhay shared, “In this land of cricket, where there is hardly any noise about Rugby, 12 young children from rural India made history. I hope to have honoured their dedication and commitment to Rugby and the country with this incredible film that defines nothing is impossible.”

The actor feels “proud to have had a chance to work with these children and coaches” to present their wonderful story to the audience.

“I hope they get inspired and enjoy it as much as we have. Please do watch ‘Jungle Cry’ streaming on Lionsgate Play from June 3rd onwards (sic)”, he added.

Helmed by Sagar Ballary, the sports drama is based on the real-life story of Indian rugby coach Rudraksh Jena of Bhubaneswar’s Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences, who guided a team of 12 rural Odisha boys to a historic victory in the Junior Rugby World Cup in England in 2007.

The film’s actress, debutante Emily Shah said in a statement, “I am incredibly proud and honoured to be part of a film that celebrates the journey of the children from Odisha & their remarkable achievement at the Junior Rugby World Championship in the UK.”

She further mentioned, “I am elated that this film and their story is receiving the recognition that it deserves, especially in a country where cricket is king. ‘Jungle Cry’ is truly an inspiring underdog story that promotes education & sports to children across the world, regardless of their social status.”

Backed by Bollywood Hollywood Productions by Prashant Shah, the film also stars Atul Kumar, Stewart Wright, and Julian Lewis Jones, in supporting roles and cameos by Nigel Owens, Phils Bennett, and Colins Charvis, the former captain of Wales.

The film has won accolades at various film festivals such as Cannes World Film Festival 2021, Wales International Film Festival 2021, London Independent Film Awards 2021, Los Angeles Independent Film Festival Awards 2021 and was also awarded as the Best Film – Jury Award at the 11th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival 2021 among many other prestigious awards.

‘Jungle Cry’ is available to stream on Lionsgate Play.

20220603-164602