Abhay Deol-starrer limited series ‘Trial By Fire’ to release on Jan 13 on Netflix

The story follows the unfortunate incident that took place in June 1997 and saw the loss of 59 victims and 100 injured film-goers as a fire broke out at Uphaar Cinema in South Delhi.

It is inspired by the bestseller book, ‘Trial by Fire: The Tragic Tale of the Uphaar Fire Tragedy’ by Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy. The series is produced by Endemol Shine India and House of Talkies.

Director and Showrunner Prashant Nair said, “Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy are inspiring examples of the kind of resilience and fortitude it takes to move the needle even slightly in this country.

“What happened to them and the way they have been forced to fight for justice is truly horrific and, unfortunately, there are countless other people today in similar situations. We are grateful to Netflix for being such courageous partners in telling this story.”

Prashant Nair has beautifully captured the heartbreaking yet resilient journey of the parents – Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy, who lost their two children to the fire. The limited series will depict their endless trials and tribulations in the pursuit of justice over 24 years while also looking at the other lives touched and destroyed by the fire.

