Abhay took to Instagram, where he shared a poster of the limited series and wrote: “Possibly the hardest role I’ve ever had to portray. I’ve done true stories before but this one has to be the most tragic.”

He added: “A fire that left a trail of tragedies in its wake. Tragedies Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy had to deal with over the two plus decades. Follow their journey in #TrialByFire, trailer out tomorrow only on @netflix_in.”

The series also stars Rajshri Deshpande, Rajesh Tailang, Ashish Vidyarthi, Anupam Kher, Ratna Pathak, Shilpa Shukla, and Shardul Bharadwaj. It is all set to release on January 13 on Netflix.

The story follows the unfortunate incident that took place in June 1997 and saw the loss of 59 victims and 100 injured film-goers as a fire broke out at Uphaar Cinema in south Delhi.

It is inspired by the bestseller book, “Trial by Fire: The Tragic Tale of the Uphaar Fire Tragedy” by Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy. The series is produced by Endemol Shine India and House of Talkies.

Prashant Nair has beautifully captured the heartbreaking yet resilient journey of the parents – Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy, who lost their two children to the fire. The limited series will depict their endless trials and tribulations in the pursuit of justice over 24 years while also looking at the other lives touched and destroyed by the fire.

