Abhilash Lal – the man tasked to fly Go Airlines out of turbulence to a safe landing

A mechanical engineer and a postgraduate from the Indian Institute of Management, Bengaluru’s Abhilash Lal is the person who is ensured to take the Wadia group’s low cost airlines Go Airlines (India) Ltd out of turbulence.

On Wednesday, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), admitting the insolvency petition filed by Go Airlines, appointed Lal as the Interim Resolution Professional (IRP).

Lal has about three decades of experience in senior roles in private equity, management consulting and financial services. He is also on the board of Apollo Pipes Ltd.

According to Lal’s LinkedIn page, in the private equity space, he has experience across a full life-cycle including sourcing, due diligence, deal structuring, closing, working with portfolio companies for value addition.

He has handled 11 investments and three exits.

Lal is associated with Alvarez & Marsal India Professional Services LLP.

In the area of bankruptcy resolution, Lal has taken up four assignments as the Resolution Professional and three assignments as Interim Resolution Professional (IRP).

The Go Airlines will be his fourth assignment as IRP.

(Venkatachari Jagannathan can be reached at v.jagannathan@ians.in)

20230510-174806

