Actor-host-RJ Abhilash Thapliyal, who will be soon seen in web series ‘Shehar Lakhot’, shared his experience of working with the show’s co-creator Navdeep Singh.

He mentioned that although Navdeep is a hard taskmaster, he likes to keep the environment on the sets very light in order to extract the best out of his actors.

Elaborating on the same, Abhilash recollected an incident from the sets when he was shooting in the blistering heat of Udaipur along with ‘Mirzapur’ fame Priyanshu Painyuli.

Abhilash, who has earlier swooned the audience with his work in TVF’s ‘Aspirants’, said, “I remember me and Priyanshu were shooting this extensive scene in the Udaipur heat, the ACs weren’t effective. It was 3 a.m. already. The team was tired, cranky. But Navdeep sir was completely engrossed in the scene, constantly thinking how to make it better.”

He further mentioned, “Also, he keeps cracking one line or the other in between the shoot, making the set a happy place to be. It feels great when you get the chance to work with storytellers of this calibre.”

Describing his character from the series, he said, “‘Shehar Lakhot’ is an Indian noir and my character of Antariksh is that of a friend we all have, he is foulmouthed but a simple soul. He wears his heart on his sleeves, has his own kinks and fantasies, and unknowingly becomes a part of a bigger drama he never intended to get involved in.”

Revealing how the project landed up on his plate, he shared, “I am at a stage where people are not bringing stories and characters directly to me. I am auditioning like the rest of the people. Navdeep sir liked my test and I bagged this part. I remember him telling me ‘the way you played the character in the audition tape was very different’. I intend to do this with all the characters I am asked to audition for.”

