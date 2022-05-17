Bollywood actor Abhimanyu Dassani, who’s gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Nikamma’, spoke about his experience of working on the film with his co-actor Shilpa Shetty, at the trailer launch of the film.

The actor shared that Shilpa, who makes her comeback after 14 years with the film, lifts up the mood of the place the moment she walks in. He told the media, “Even after all these years, she has a childlike curiosity towards her work which is something I really appreciate and wish to cultivate for myself.”

He further said, “We both jammed on fitness. I had to gain ten kilos for the film,” to which Shilpa interjected by joking, “kitna khata hai ye (how much does he eat!).”

Sharing what he has learnt from Shilpa when it comes to fitness and diet, Abhimanyu said that he has learnt to enjoy every meal, “During the filming we had a blast as we went around the city of Lucknow and gorged on local delicacies from Sunday to Friday.”

