Abhimanyu Singh: ‘Tough to become a star, if our stars are not aligned’

Actor Abhimanyu Singh who is playing a pivotal role in the upcoming Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ says getting due credit for talent and becoming a star has a lot to do with time and luck.

He says brighter days are ahead for his career.

While his performance in the last Akshay-starrer ‘Sooryavanshi’ was quite appreciated in the upcoming film also he has got a meaty role to play, he claims.

Asked about if he thinks he is finally getting his due as an actor, Abhimanyu told IANS: “I think getting the due for an actor at times come with time, and not immediately. I also think that it is not easy to become a star unless your stars are aligned, you know what I mean, luck factor. I have been working on TV and did theatre for more than eight years.”

He continued, “I know that my ability as an actor has not been fully explored but in a couple of upcoming projects that is going to happen. I am hopeful.”

Starting his career in TV with ‘Swabhimaan’ in 1994, he has appeared in films like ‘Aks’, ‘Gulaal’, ‘Rakta Charitra’, web series like ‘Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare’ and ‘Bhaukaal’.

In ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ he is playing the character named Pendulum.

Sharing his experience of working with Akshay, Abhimanyu said, “One of the best parts of working with sir is, on set he creates ease so even if we are running under a tight schedule, we do not feel the pressure. He also has a habit of talking to everyone and treating people with a sense of equality. A superstar like him, with so much ease, no air about the stardom is something really makes everyone on set remain disciplined, sincere yet we all enjoyed the process of making the film.”

Directed by Farhad Samji, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, also featuring Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi among others, the film releases in theatres on March 18.

