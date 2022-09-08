ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Well-known editor Abhinav Sundar Nayak, who’s now in the process of directing his first Malayalam film, ‘Mukundan Unni Associates’, has announced that he will return to editing once he completes directing his film.

The ace editor, who is known both in Tamil and Malayalam film industries for his fine work in critically acclaimed films like ‘Uriyadi’ and ‘Kurangu Bommai’ in Tamil and ‘Aanandam’ and ‘Godha’ in Malayalam, took to Twitter to make the announcement.

He wrote: “I am getting back to Editing after the release of my debut directorial. Happy to associate with Althaf Salim, Ashiq Usman, Anend C Chandran & Justin Varghese for ‘Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira’ starring Fahadh Faasil in the lead role.”

The editor, who wished his followers a Happy Onam, also put out a poster of the Fahadh Faasil film in which he would be working as an editor.

Nayak’s debut film as director, ‘Mukundan Unni Associates’, features popular Malayalam actor Vineeth Srinivasan in the lead.

The film is being presented by Suvin K Varkey and Prasobh Krishna and is believed to be a dramatic entertainer.

