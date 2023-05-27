ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOODWORLD

Abhishek at IIFA: ‘Any actor would be greedy to work with Amitabh Bachchan’

Abhishek Bachchan, who was last seen making a cameo appearance in Ajay Devgn’s ‘Bholaa’, believes every actor in the Industry is always looking for an opportunity to work with his superstar father, Amitabh Bachchan.

The actor, whose on-screen chemistry with his dad is loved by fans all over the world, has not been seen with the Big B for a long time. When asked about it, Abhishek said: “I would love to work with Amitabh Bachchan. Any actor would be greedy to get an opportunity to work with him. He is my favourite. Not just as his son, but as his fan also I would love to work with him again. But the film and the script have to be right for us to come together.”

Abhishek and Aishwarya’s fans are also eagerly waiting to see them sizzle on the big screen together. Talking about working with her again, the actor said, “She is my favourite co-star. I would love to work together with her, but yes, the script has to be right.”

The actor of course will soon be seen in the film ‘Ghoomer’, directed by R. Balki. Featuring Abhishek and state cricketer-turned-actress Saiyami Kher in lead roles, ‘Ghoomer’ is a story of a coach and his prodigy. Abhishek will be seen playing Saiyami’s coach in the film.

20230528-004803

