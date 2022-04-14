Abhishek Bachchan’s latest digital release, ‘Dasvi’ has brought him several accolades. The most prized would be the love and praise showered by his father, the legendary superstar of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan who cannot sing enough praises of his son for his performance in the movie.

In the movie, Abhishek Bachchan plays the role of Ganga Ram Chaudhary, an illiterate politician who manages to get a high school diploma when he is incarcerated.

Speaking around the subject of education in general, Abhishek spoke about his own education and experience of studying abroad. Abhishek recently had a chat with indianexpress.com on Twitter Spaces. During the chat he was also asked if he helped his daughter Aaradhya with her studies.

To this he replied, “I think she already has the world’s best teacher, which is her mother (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan). I don’t want to downgrade her or her expectations of how a teacher should be like by teaching her. That department is handled by her mother.”

Speaking about his school days, the ‘Dasvi’ actor recalls how his father, Amitabh Bachchan used to teach him mathematics. “I remember my father spent a lot of time with me on mathematics,” he said and added, “But as and when we grow up, sometimes parents are not the best teacher to teach you because darr lagta hai na ki dad kya bolenge ya maa kya bolegi (you are scared what your parents will say).”

As the chat progressed Abhishek revealed that throughout his life he has been blessed with really good teachers. He also said that in his life, the directors he worked with were also his teachers. He said, “At present, I think all our filmmakers are like teachers to us actors. The director holds our hand through the whole process. So, to have teachers in every part of your life is a blessing.”

Abhishek who is basking in the overwhelming love and praise showered upon him for his performance in ‘Dasvi’, received the highest compliment from his father who praised him for choosing good content and for bringing those characters to life in the best possible in the film. In his post, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “In film after film he surprises all with the incredible portrayal of totally different characters. it’s PHENOMENAL to be able to do that so successfully.”

Reacting to the praise heaped by his father, Abhishek said that it was his father who was “truly amazing.” He also added that as much as his father praised him, he was also the person who was most candid if he didn’t like Abhishek’s work.

When prodded about why Amitabh Bachchan called him, “Bhaiyu” in his post, a sheepish Abhishek Bachchan admitted that this was what his family lovingly called him at home. ‘Dasvi’ is currently streaming on Netflix and Jio Cinemas. It also stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur in important roles.