Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is all geared up for the release of ‘Bob Biswas’, which he says is one of the coolest films he has worked on.

The makers of the film on Friday treated their fans with the trailer of the crime thriller, where Abhishek looks every-inch convincing as a contract killer.

The over two minute long nail-biting trailer encapsulates the journey of Bob Biswas, a middle-aged hitman-for-hire who comes out of a prolonged coma not being able to remember any details about his life and his past including his own family.

As he tries to remember his identity, episodes from his past come alive, putting him in a moral dilemma between the history of his own deeds versus his newly developed sense of right and wrong.

Talking about his character, Abhishek said, “I have thoroughly enjoyed deep-diving into and creating the immersive world of Bob. It’s one of the coolest films I have worked on and I hope people truly enjoy the trailer and the film.”

The character of Bob Biswas, a cold-blooded serial killer who poses as an insurance agent, was first seen in the Vidya Balan-starrer ‘Kahaani’, which released in 2012. It was played by veteran actor Saswata Chatterjee. The character had a small role but was very impactful.

Actress Chitrangada Singh, who is playing the female protagonist said: “‘Bob Biswas’ is a unique film, and I am proud to be a part of it. It’s a fascinating tale of an intriguing character and the people around him. The film has the right amount of mystery, madness and mayhem!”

Directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh and written by Sujoy Ghosh, ‘Bob Biswas’ is produced by Gauri Khan, Sujoy Ghosh and Gaurav Verma. The film is a Bound Script production presented by Red Chillies Entertainment.

‘Bob Biswas’ releases on ZEE5 on December 3.

