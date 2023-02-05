ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Abhishek Bachchan gets heartwarming birthday wish from niece Navya Naveli Nanda

As Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan turned 47 on Sunday, his niece Navya Naveli Nanda shared throwback pictures from her childhood to wish the actor.

Navya took to Instagram Stories and shared a collage featuring happy moments of her with ‘mamu’ Abhishek. She was all smiles as she posed with him from her childhood days. Calling him ‘the best’, she sent loads of ‘love’ to him to mark the occasion.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Navya shared a collage of three pictures with Abhishek. In one of them, Navya twinned with him in red and cuddled him. In another picture, Abhishek held baby Navya’s hand at an event.

In the picture, Navya, who also hosts a podcast titled ‘What The Hell Navya’, wore a white ethnic suit with matching headgear while Abhishek sported a black look in a blazer and pants.

In another picture, Abhishek clicked a sweet selfie with his niece. The two smiled bright as they posed for the camera.

