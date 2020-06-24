Abhishek Bachchan goes back in time to 2011

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Actor Abhishek Bachchan has been going down memory lane a lot lately. In a new Instagram post he has shared some anecdotes of his 2011 releases, “Game” and “Dum Maaro Dum”, as part of #RoadTo20, which he started to mark two decades in Bollywood.

Taking to Instagram, Abhishek shared a video collage of his films.

He wrote: “#RoadTo20 Year-2011 #Game #DumMaaroDum… ‘Game’ was a very cool and slick whodunnit. A genre I’ve always wanted to do being a big fan of Poirot. The film gave me the opportunity to work with wonderful actors and an awesome crew helmed by Abhinay Deo and produced by my good friends @ritesh_sid and @faroutakhtar . Farhan also wrote the dialogues.”

Abhishek said that he never imagined to star in a film written by his childhood buddy Farhan Akhtar.

“Never in a million years would I have dreamt that as two young kids at each others birthday parties participating in the “dance competitions” (unsuccessfully) that I would act in a film that was produced by and mouth dialogues written by Farhan; something our fathers did rather successfully, a super cast filled with talent and fun.”

He called the entire cast of “Game”, featuring Kangana Ranaut, Boman Irani, Sarah Jane Dias, Shahana Goswami, Jimmy Sheirgill and Gauhar Khan, a fun crew.

“Such fun times shooting the film, espcially when we shot in Greece and Turkey!” he said.

He then spoke about “Dum Maaro Dum”, an action thriller directed by Rohan Sippy.

“‘Dum maaro dum’ was my 3rd film with @rohansippy and a totally different genre to his last two films. A rom-com to a cool con film to now a gritty thriller! Speaks volumes about his range and versatility as a director. We shot this film entirely in Goa except for the “Thayn Thayn” video.”

Abhishek shared that Sippy, through the shoot, introduced him to a Goa that he had never seen.

“Locations I wouldn’t have even imagined existed. Again, a huge cast of (then) young energetic talent. @bipashabasu , @ranadaggubati , @_prat , @deepikapadukone (in a special appearance) , @balanvidya (in a cameo) and @gulshandevaiah78 an actor who just blew me away with his ease and talent. So exciting to watch.”

He added: “I would love to get the opportunity to work with him again. Not many know, Bipasha was the first actor I ever faced the movie camera with. We had both screen tested together for JP saab. Kamaalistan studious in the year 1998. That was for a different film/script. We’ve remained dear friends since.”

Now in 2020, Abhishek will be seen in Ajay Devgn’s production “The Big Bull”, a film reportedly based on India’s biggest securities scam of 1992.

“The Big Bull” is slated to hit theatres on October 23.

