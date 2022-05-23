Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has penned a heartfelt note in mourning, as he grieves the loss of a dear friend of his family, famous stylist Akbar Shahpurwala.

The actor mentioned in his note, how his father Amitabh Bachchan’s suits and costumes over the years were stitched by the stylist, who always made them with so much love and blessings. Abhishek also said that Akbar was the one who stitched his first suit even way back when Abhishek was a small child.

Abhishek shared a picture of one of his suit’s labels, which read ‘Akbar’ and captioned a long note on his Instagram. He wrote, “Returned home to very sad news. Akbar Shahpurwala a bonafide legend of the film world passed away. I knew him as Akki uncle. He made my father’s costumes and most of his suits from as far back as I can remember and many of my films too. He personally cut and stitched my first ever suit as a baby (I still have it) to the tux I wore to Refugee’s premiere.”

His note further read, “If your costumes and suits were made by Kachins and then Gabana then you had arrived as a star. That was his influence and standing. If he personally cut your suit, then he truly loved you. He always said to me that “cutting a suit is not just tailoring, it’s an emotion. When you wear my suits, each stitch is made with love and filled with my blessings “. To me he was the best suit maker in the world!”

Speaking about how he would be paying respect to the styling legend of Bollywood, Abhishek said, “I will wear one of your enumerable suits that you made for me tonight, Akki uncle, and feel blessed! Rest in peace.”

His sister Shweta Bachchan commented on his post and said, “Many memories. May he rest in peace.” Friend and filmmaker, Karan Johar, “Many memories. May he rest in peace.”

On Saturday, May 21, Amitabh Bachchan also spoke about Akbar Shahpurwala in his blog and wrote, “Akki bhai, Akbar of Gabana fame, who designed and stitched my clothes for film and personal for the last 50 years, passed away in his sleep this morning.” He added, “I have only duas for the departed souls…and a prayer for them to rest in peace.”

