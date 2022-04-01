Abhishek Bachchan is known for his witty remarks and subtle comebacks to slay the negativity and trolling that comes his way on social media. He has in fact gained quite the witty reputation on Twitter.

In a recent interaction with ANI, Abhishek revealed that it was his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who gave him a priceless piece of advice on dealing with criticism and trolls.

The ‘Dasvi’ actor said, “My wife once told me, ‘you get 10,000 positive comments but you get affected by one negative comment. You should concentrate on positivity and experience the beauty of the positive world’. So, I always try to look at things with positivity.”

The actor said that he has been working on adapting a positive outlook towards life and he further added, “You can’t deal with failures…failures deal with you. The only thing matters is how you come out of it. I don’t let failures and criticism affect me negatively, I take them as positives to better myself as a person and professional. I always try to make my failures a lesson.”

While his wife may have helped him deal with negative comments in a positive manner, the actor confessed that now his choice of movies is largely influenced by his daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. During a recent interview with ETimes, Abhishek said, “As any parent would tell you, your child fashions a lot of your mindset. Not just in your professional life, it’s every day. I’ve always been somebody who gives a lot of importance to family. So, obviously, I’m no different. My creative choices have indeed changed overtime, keeping my family, my daughter in mind.”

Abhishek Bachchan’s girls seem to be the best influence in the actor’s life. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his movie ‘Dasvi’, which skipped theatrical release to stream directly on Netflix and Jio Cinemas on April 7, 2022.