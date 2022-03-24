ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODTOP ENTERTAINMENT

Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘Dasvi’ receives high praise from Amitabh; best wishes from Deepika

By CanIndia News Online Editor-Seema
0
1

Abhishek Bachchan’s upcoming movie, ‘Dasvi’ will be streaming on OTT soon. Yesterday the trailer for the movie was released and it created a lot of buzz on social media because in the trailer, Abhishek Bachchan’s character is seen saying ‘Everyone loves Deepika (Padukone)’

Soon the trailer was circulated everywhere talking about all the love that ‘Dasvi’ makers have showered on the ‘Gehraiyaan’ actress, Deepika Padukone.

Later in the day, ‘Dasvi’ trailer received another shot in the arm, when legendary superstar of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan, shared the trailer of the movie on his social media and praised his son, Abhishek for his work in ‘Dasvi’.

In the tweet, Amitabh is all praises for his only son, he wrote, “T 4229 – You are my pride .. Bhaiyu !  all my love and all my blessings .. how differently you have portrayed characters, in film after film, with such elan!”, followed by 5 heart emojis.

Here is the tweet:

It is an emotional post from a father to his son, but when the father-son duo in question are the Bachchans then this becomes high praise indeed. Amitabh Bachchan has always been supportive of his son, but usually he displays a modicum of reserve perhaps in the interest of sounding objective, given his status in the Bollywood industry.

This time though, Amitabh Bachchan sounded exactly like a proud father, gushing over his son’s performance and achievements.

Watch the ‘Dasvi’ trailer here:

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone who is busy shooting in Spain for ‘Pathaan’ with Shahrukh Khan, woke up to the sweet surprise of finding herself once again in the news, but this time for a heart-warming reason. She took to her social media handle to thank team ‘Dasvi’ and wished them all the best!

Dasvi will release on Jio and Netflix on April 7, 2022 and it stars Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam along with Abhishek Bachchan in leading roles. The movie is about a political leader who is in jail and decides to give his tenth standard board education while incarcerated.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Kelly Clarkson honours Dolly Parton with performance at ACM awards

BTS-inspired fantasy webtoon, web novel to be out on Saturday

Vaisshnav Tej’s ‘Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga’s impressive first look unveiled

Eddie Murphy: ‘Coming To America’ sequel is a cool continuation