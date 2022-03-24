Abhishek Bachchan’s upcoming movie, ‘Dasvi’ will be streaming on OTT soon. Yesterday the trailer for the movie was released and it created a lot of buzz on social media because in the trailer, Abhishek Bachchan’s character is seen saying ‘Everyone loves Deepika (Padukone)’

Soon the trailer was circulated everywhere talking about all the love that ‘Dasvi’ makers have showered on the ‘Gehraiyaan’ actress, Deepika Padukone.

Later in the day, ‘Dasvi’ trailer received another shot in the arm, when legendary superstar of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan, shared the trailer of the movie on his social media and praised his son, Abhishek for his work in ‘Dasvi’.

In the tweet, Amitabh is all praises for his only son, he wrote, “T 4229 – You are my pride .. Bhaiyu ! all my love and all my blessings .. how differently you have portrayed characters, in film after film, with such elan!”, followed by 5 heart emojis.

Here is the tweet:

T 4229 – You are my pride .. Bhaiyu ! all my love and all my blessings .. how differently you have portrayed characters, in film after film, with such elan !❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️https://t.co/tTX69tW2my — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 23, 2022

It is an emotional post from a father to his son, but when the father-son duo in question are the Bachchans then this becomes high praise indeed. Amitabh Bachchan has always been supportive of his son, but usually he displays a modicum of reserve perhaps in the interest of sounding objective, given his status in the Bollywood industry.

This time though, Amitabh Bachchan sounded exactly like a proud father, gushing over his son’s performance and achievements.

Watch the ‘Dasvi’ trailer here:

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone who is busy shooting in Spain for ‘Pathaan’ with Shahrukh Khan, woke up to the sweet surprise of finding herself once again in the news, but this time for a heart-warming reason. She took to her social media handle to thank team ‘Dasvi’ and wished them all the best!

Dasvi will release on Jio and Netflix on April 7, 2022 and it stars Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam along with Abhishek Bachchan in leading roles. The movie is about a political leader who is in jail and decides to give his tenth standard board education while incarcerated.