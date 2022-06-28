Abhishek Bajaj or as his Instagram name goes ‘HumaraBajaj’ was last seen in ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’. As per reports, his next big role will be in Madhur Bhandarkar’s upcoming movie, ‘Babli Bouncer’ starring Tamannah Bhatia in the lead.

Abhishek recently wrapped up the shoot for the movie and then took to his Instagram to post a farewell message for his ‘Babli Bouncer’ cast and crew-mates.

Speaking about the movie, Abhishek said, “It was an amazing time shooting for Babli Bouncer and I feel that the message of the movie is loud and clear. It’s a family entertainer and everyone going to love it. It was great working with Tamannaah and Madhur Bhandarkar and I hope to continue working on this way and becoming a better actor with each experience.”

The movie has been directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, the acclaimed filmmaker who has won multiple national awards. The movie is a warm coming-of-age story about a female bouncer that has been set in the real life “bouncer” town of North India called, Asola Fatepur.

This movie is a change of pace for Bhandarkar who usually makes intense and serious movies on hard hitting subjects. His previous credits include, ‘Page 3’, ‘Chandni Bar’, ‘Fashion’ and ‘Heroine’.

With ‘Babli Bouncer’, Bhandarkar is venturing into new territory for himself. ‘Babli Bouncer’ will explore the as yet unknown behind the scene world of bouncers and the movie stars Tamannah Bhatia along with Abhishek Bajaj in the lead. Besides these two, the movie also stars Saurabh Shukla and Sahil Vaid in important roles.