INDIA

Abhishek Banerjee calls Meghalaya CM ‘puppet of Delhi/Assam’

NewsWire
0
0

Trinamool Congress national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the ruling National Peoples Party in Meghalaya while campaigning for his partys candidates in the state’s Tura area on Wednesday.

Banerjee alleged that Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has become a puppet of Delhi and Assam, referring to the BJP leadership.

“Why should Meghalaya bow down before Assam and Delhi,” he asked at a public meeting in south Tura.

According to Banerjee, Meghalaya must be considered as part of Eastern India and the country’s development should begin from here as the Sun rises from the east.

The Trinamool leader also attacked Conrad Sangma over an incident that took place in Mukhroh village adjacent to Assam-Meghalaya border where five civilians were killed after the Assam police opened fire on them.

“Was it not the responsibility of the Chief Minister to take proper steps when innocent people of the state were killed,” he asked.

Banerjee said Sangma should have stepped down as the Chief Minister’s after the incident.

He also drew the example of West Bengal, which shares boundary with Assam, Odisha and Jharkhand.

“No one has the guts to shoot our people because the Chief Minister’s name is Mamata Banerjee,” he claimed.

The Trinamool leader also accused Sangma of being involved in various illegal businesses.

“Sangma could not say a word against the Assam Chief Minister after the firing incident because he knows that had he said anything, the ED or the CBI would have sent him a notice,” Banerjee said.

He also alleged that in order to protect his ‘illegal business’, the Meghalaya Chief Minister has been sacrificing the interest of the people of the state.

Elections to the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly will be held on February 27, while the results will be declared on March 2.

20230215-221401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Managing diabetes & metabolic syndrome with naturopathy

    Jagan’s latest move added to uncertainty: Opposition

    Re-commerce platform Cashify raises $90 mn

    Maha Covid deaths reach new high of 832, tally crosses 64K