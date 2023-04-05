ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Abhishek Banerjee joins cast of Amitabh Bachchan-starrer ‘Section 84’

Actor-casting director Abhishek Banerjee known for his work in ‘Mirzapur’, ‘Pitchers’, ‘Stree’ and ‘Paatal Lok’, has joined the cast of courtroom thriller film ‘Section 84’. The film stars veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role and is being helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta of ‘Teen’ fame.

Expressing his excitement on joining the film and working with Mr Bachchan, Abhishek said: “‘Section 84’ is my moment of Eklavya meeting Dronacharya. When I knew nothing about acting, I only knew one name, AMITABH BACHCHAN. From a boy who’s hypnotised by him to actually getting the opportunity to stand alongside him in one frame, life has truly completed a circle for me.”

Recently, the makers also announced Diana Penty in one of the key roles.

He further mentioned: “This is what dreams are made of, as the Bachchan mania continues for me. This time I am a part of it !! Thank you, thank you Ribhu sir, you have no idea how my younger self is filled with joy to experience the mania with you. We’ve all been struck for years now!”

‘Section 84’ is presented by Reliance Entertainment in association with Jio Studios and produced by Reliance Entertainment and Film Hangar. The film has been written by Ribhu Dasgupta who is also at the helm of affairs.

20230405-133407

