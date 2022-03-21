INDIA

Abhishek Banerjee leaves ED office, says ‘won’t bow before people in power’

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, who’s the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, was on Monday grilled by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for eight hours in connection with a coal scam case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

While leaving the ED office here at around 7:50 p.m., he told the media that the BJP is misusing the agencies, but he is not afraid of them.

“I have told the agency that I am willing to cooperate, but why here in Delhi. There are elections in Bengal. The BJP can’t fight us democratically, so they are resorting to vengeance politics. But I am not cowed down. The BJP lost in Bengal in 2021, and it will again lose in 2024. This washing machine tatic is not going to work for long. If you want to fight, fight democratically. They (BJP) are harassing me by calling me so many kilometres away,” he said.

Banerjee also alleged that the functioning of these agencies exposes BJP’s dictatorship.

“I will bow down before the power of people, but not before the people in power. They can’t scare me. They are living in a fool’s paradise,” he said.

Earlier, Banerjee reached the ED office in Delhi at 11:10 am. His wife Rujira Banerjee, who was supposed to join the investigation on Tuesday, won’t come to Delhi as she has to look after her children. She will reply to the ED via e-mail.

Earlier on September 6 last year, Banejree had recorded his statement before the ED officials. He was interrogated for around six hours. But the probe agency was not satisfied with his answers, so it summoned him again along with his wife.

In September last year, Banerjee and his wife had moved a plea before the Delhi High Court against the ED summons. But they didn’t get any relief from the court as their plea was dismissed.

