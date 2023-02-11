Trinamool Congress national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday threatened to move the Supreme Court over the killing of a local youth in Cooch Behar district of West Bengal bordering Bangladesh.

In December last year, Prem Kumar Burman (23), suspected to be involved in cattle smuggling, was killed in firing by the BSF personnel.

Addressing a public rally at Mathabhanga in Cooch Behar on Saturday, Banerjee said, “BSF personnel killed him just out of suspicion of his involvement in cattle smuggling. Was any cattle or firearms recovered from his possession? The post-mortem report said that his body had 180 bullet injuries.

“The BSF personnel killed him using the same bullets that the armed forces personnel use against the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. I will see to the end that the Burman’s family gets justice. If necessary, I will approach the Calcutta High Court and even the Supreme Court,” Banerjee said.

The Lok Sabha member also used a note of caution for those within the party causing embarrassment for the Trinamool leadership through their activities.

“I will not spare those leaders who bring a bad name for the party by serving their own interests. Just being ‘yes men’ of local leaders will not guarantee tickets in the upcoming panchayat elections. Only those who work for the people will get tickets. The certificate from the people will be the final word on this count,” he said.

Banerjee also alleged that the divisive forces which want to separate North Bengal from the state are getting clandestine support from the BJP.

“They are trying to mislead the people. There is no question of separate statehood. Let their top leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and party President J.P. Nadda come on the same dais and say that there will be division of Bengal. But that will never happen. I also have objection to this term of North Bengal. From south to north, it is just one state which is West Bengal,” the Trinamool leader said.

