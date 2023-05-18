Trinamool Congress’ national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will be challenging the decision of Calcutta High Court’s single-judge bench of Justice Amrita Sinha allowing central agencies to question him in connection with the teachers’ recruitment case in any higher court.

“Let me first get a copy of the order. I have the options to approach either a division bench of the Calcutta High Court or the Supreme Court of India. I will surely make a decision on this count after I receive a copy of the order,” he said.

On Justice Sinha’s decision to impose a penalty of Rs 25 lakh for wasting the time of the court, he said that although he accepts the verdict of the court, his question is that there are several other matters filed in the court where the same contention is applicable.

Speaking on the occasion, he rubbished the allegations of the opposition that he was deliberately trying to dodge the central agency questioning.

“These are baseless allegations, I had faced the questioning and never dodged it. Once I was summoned to Delhi and in that case I approached the court arguing that since the case in the matter was filed in Kolkata, I should be allowed for questioning at Kolkata only. As I have always said that I am ready to cooperate in any sort of investigation,” he said.

He also said that if he is proven guilty of involvement in any kind of corrupt activities, he is ready to be hanged in public.

On the allegations of the expelled Trinamool Congress leader Kuntal Ghosh accusing central agencies of putting pressure on him to name Abhishek Banerjee in the recruitment case, the latter said that even Union Home Minister Amit Shah had recently claimed that he was pressurised by CBI to name Narendra Modi when BJP was in opposition.

